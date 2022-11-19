Major Escalation Fear In Russia-Ukraine War As Moscow Moves 100 Missiles Back From Belarus

The fear of escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war is all-time high amid reports that Moscow has secretly moved around 100 air defence missiles sparking speculations that Kremlin might resort to using “dirty bombs”. On Friday, The Mirror reported that the commanders have secretly moved almost 100 air defense missiles from Belarus to Russia. According to the report, air-freighting scores of S-300 and S-400 defense missiles have been taken to Russia either as a precaution against retaliation from Ukraine forces or as a sign of a much bigger attack.

A Russia expert told The Mirror, “Whatever Russia has in mind to inflict on Ukraine the Kremlin appears to be expecting retaliation on its own soil from Ukraine or the West," adding that “these missile moves done so rapidly, just prior to this week’s massive bombardments, the two are interconnected.” The expert sums up his assertion, stating, “the worst is yet to come.”

Moscow now intensifying its assault on the eastern Donetsk region

Russian administration’s need to protect the capital, even more, raises concerns about the use of the “dirty bomb” by the Putin administration. The reports come after Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson, the only Ukrainian province capital it captured earlier since the beginning of its invasion in February.

The Mirror reported that Moscow is now intensifying its assault on the eastern Donetsk region. The recent reports also claim that Moscow is fortifying its defenses in the southern region and has built a new trench system near the border of Crimea. Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry also said Ukrainian troops were “pushed back from Yahidne in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv province". Earlier today, the Russian Defence ministry came out with a statement that all its missile army troops are now being re-equipped with the Iskander-M missile system. The rising weaponisation and fortification of the capital by the Russian bloc are now causing concerns all around the world about the further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, which might result in severe consequences.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian administration is investigating the atrocities committed by the Russian bloc in Kherson. Citing a claim by a Ukrainian official, The Mirror reported that Ukraine has opened 430 war crimes cases in the region and investigating four alleged torture sites.