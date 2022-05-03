Medvedev Says Zelenskyy Does Not Require Peace Treaty As He Wants To Beg Money From West

In the midst of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which continues on the 69th day, Russia's former President and Deputy Security Chief, Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need a peace treaty as he will continue to ask for money and weaponry from the West. This comes as a few days ago, Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia are at risk, blaming the atrocities committed by the Russian forces.

Medvedev shared a message on Telegram stating that Zelenskyy doesn't need a peace treaty with Russia, claiming that for him, the world will "End" or the "Nazis will hang him for plotting against the Muscovites." He further stated that another reason why Zelenskyy does not need a peace treaty is that he wants to believe that rivals want to depose him as the president, which has been confirmed by people around him, who also say that there will be no peace treaty.

'Zelenskyy will continue to beg for money & weaponry from West': Dmitry Medvedev

The Deputy Security Chief further stated that Zelenskyy will continue to beg for money and weaponry from the West, demonstrating that he is in the game and that he is the hope of a liberal world, that he is the last bastion of European democracy that wants to "tear a bear in a quilt." He also said that Zelenskyy will imitate caring for the Ukrainian people by exposing them as human shields on a regular basis.

Another reason, Medvedev cited for the Ukrainian President to not sign a peace treaty is that Zelenskyy will continue to send assassins to kill Russian journalists while posing as a calm liquidator and produce fake criminal stories about the Russian military operation, using unfortunate citizens as commodities. He said that Zelenskyy wants to show that he cares by speaking to the camera without shaving and with his eyes burning.

Dmitry Medvedev says, earlier Zelenskyy was positive is singing peace treaty

Despite, Medvedev's claims, earlier Zelenskyy was positive about signing a peace treaty with the Russian Federation but after it was revealed that Russia is planning an attack in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that peace talks with Moscow are at risk. He has constantly asked for military weapons from the West, which has been criticised by Russia. Last week, Medvedev slammed Germany for sending military supplies to Ukraine, comparing the country to its Nazi predecessors.

