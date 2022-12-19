'Merchant Of Death' Viktor Bout Visits Russian-occupied City Of Luhansk In Eastern Ukraine

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is known as the “Merchant of Death", was recently released from US prison in a swap with basketball star Brittney Griner. Following his release from the US prison, he openly supported Moscow over its ongoing operation in Ukraine and even showed his willingness to participate in the war. As the war continues to escalate with Russia striking key cities of Ukraine, Bout paid a visit to a Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine. Citing local state media, CNN reported that Viktor Bout visited the Ukrainian city of Luhansk which is located in the eastern region of Ukraine and is currently occupied by the Putin administration.

According to the Russian local media, Bout was attending an event in the city. The Merchant of Death was attending an opening ceremony of the “Luhansk branch” of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). According to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Bout expressed his delight on his first visit to the eastern Ukrainian region. He addressed the gathering and asserted that he hoped the region “would soon be peaceful and people would live without fear of their future”.

‘Donbas and Russia are together forever’, says LDPR party leader

During Bout’s visit to the eastern Ukrainian region, the LDPR party leader Leonid Slutsky boasted about the Russian prowess. Expressing how hard it was to reach the region, Slutsky exclaimed that Bout and team had to change their route, “twice” to reach Luhansk. The reason behind the difficulty according to Slutsky was the presence of “high-precision weapons" that were operating nearby. However, the LDPR party leader made it clear that despite all the difficulties, there is no going back. Speaking to the Russian state media, Slutsky exclaimed that the difficulties, “could not cancel our visit to Luhansk, because this is a point of no return. Donbas and Russia are together forever. We will come here under any conditions”.

Last week, the infamous Russian arms dealer joined the pro-kremlin LDPR party. Contrary to its name, the party which was founded in 1991, is known for its ultranationalist and xenophobic ideologies. According to Guardian, Bout intends to seek a seat in the Russian parliament and is determined to enter the world of politics. In a video posted on Telegram last week, the party leader Leonid Slutsky welcomed Bout to the party and said, “I want to thank Viktor Anatolievich [Bout] for the decision he has made and welcome him into the ranks of the best political party in today’s Russia”. The newly freed prisoner has been open about his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his first public interview following his release, Bout told the Russian news agency RT that he carried a portrait of the Russian President, during his time in the US prison.