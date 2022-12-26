Moscow Is Set To Resume Gas Supplies To Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Says Russian Dy PM

Russia is all set to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the state media on Sunday. The gas supplies through the pipeline were stopped due to the political mayhem, that followed after the Russia-Ukraine war. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister spoke to the state news agency TASS and expressed his willingness to open the gates of Moscow’s gas supply to Europe.

Speaking to TASS on Sunday, Novak said, “The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused”.

During his conversation, Novak reiterated that there has been a rise in demand for gas from several European states. The Russia-Ukraine war that broke out in February this year led to numerous European states imposing sanctions on Moscow, the war also impacted the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

Novak boasts about European demands for Russian Gas

During his conversation with TASS, the Russian Deputy PM boasted about how European demands for Russian gas are increasing day by day. Novak asserted that Moscow can “confidently” say that the demand for Russian gas still remains persistent.

He asserted, “Today, we can confidently say that there is a demand for our gas. Therefore, we continue to consider Europe as a potential market for the sale of our products. It is clear that a large-scale campaign was launched against us, which ended with acts of sabotage against Nord Stream."

The Russian gas supply to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped in the month of May this year. The pipeline runs across Poland and also provides gas to Germany. In May, the Ukrainian administration reduced the flow of natural gas into the European territories and blamed the Russian troops for Interfering. The Russian gas supply company Gazprom then decided to stop the gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, affecting the gas supplies and the daily lives of the Europeans.

According to TASS, the situation became worse in December after the gas supply from Germany to Poland was also temporarily halted making the situation worse for many during the winter. The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war has become a matter of worry for the whole world. While many worries that war might go nuclear, hope for both the Zelenskyy administration and the Putin administration to consider the peaceful route to end the war still remain alive.