NATO Chief Stoltenberg Rules Out Sending Cluster Bombs To Ukraine Despite Kyiv's Plea

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in a conversation with a German television channel, revealed that the alliance had denied Ukraine's desperate plea for cluster munitions and phosphorus incendiary weapons. "NATO did not recommend or supply these types of weapons. We supply artillery and other types of weapons, but not cluster bombs," Stoltenberg said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

NATO's rejection comes after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured on Saturday that Ukraine would solely use cluster munitions against Russian forces if it is provided with the weapons. "We have evidence that the Russian Federation uses cluster munitions. We understand that these shells are a controversial issue in the world. We are not part of the convention that bans the use of cluster munitions," he said.

"Therefore, legally, there are no obstacles. And if we receive such shells, they will be used exclusively against Russian military forces," Kuleba added. Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov called for a provision of phosphorus bombs and cluster munitions, both weapons that are controversial across the world. Furthermore, international law bars the use of cluster munitions.

German politician criticizes Ukraine for asking for cluster munitions

Ukraine's latest demand for the controversial weapons has garnered sharp criticism from many, including from Germany's Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter. "Ukraine is asking for everything. I think this request is not right," he said. Hofreiter, who is the chairman of the Committee on European Affairs of the German Bundestag, was also asked if Ukraine's recent plea is an example of where the war-torn nation's allies should draw a line on providing aid.

He responded that he thinks it was an "unreasonable" and desperate request made by Ukraine. "Because what was promised has not been fully realised; Leopard 2 [tanks] are a good example of that," he said. The politician referred to how Poland, Germany and Portugal vowed to supply Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.