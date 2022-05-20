NATO Chief Vows To Resolve Turkey's Concerns Over Finland & Sweden's NATO Applications

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine still continues, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg promised, on Thursday, to address and resolve Turkey's concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO membership applications. During a joint news conference with his host, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Stoltenberg remarked, "We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed."

the NATO chief's remarks come after Turkey obstructed NATO's preliminary decision to start the application process for Finland and Sweden to enter the 30-nation military alliance.

The vote was delayed by Turkey's objection when NATO ambassadors gathered on Wednesday, May 18, with the goal of starting accession procedures on both nations joining the military alliance, the Financial Times reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. As per media reports, Turkey's decision came as Finland and Sweden officially filed their NATO membership bids on May 18.

In addition to this, the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be reviewed in a coordinated manner, according to Stoltenberg, since "the security interests and concerns of all allies need to be taken into account." He also highlighted the fact that NATO is in close touch with Finland, Sweden, and Turkey, ANI reported.

Turkey's Erdogan says will not consent to Finland & Sweden joining NATO

Furthermore, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he will not consent to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance since they had imposed sanctions on Turkey. President Erdogan also asserted that NATO partners should "respect" Turkey's worries about Finland and Sweden entering the alliance. He stated that Sweden should never expect Turkey to support its NATO membership unless terrorists are returned, as per media reports.

Sweden and Finland, on May 18, presented their formal applications to the NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg for enlisting in the military alliance. "This is a good day, at a critical moment for our security," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said of Finland and Sweden's applications.

Further, the NATO chief hailed the two Nordic nations' decision as a "historic step" and said the alliance would currently evaluate the next steps. He emphasised that all allies' security interests must be "taken into account," and that they would try to handle all concerns and get to a quick settlement. Stoltenberg underscored that each country has the freedom to chart its own course and that Finland and Sweden have done so through democratic means.

Meanwhile, upon the submission of NATO applications by the two nations, Russia, whose war on Ukraine prompted the two countries to decide on joining the military alliance, has warned that such a move would be unwelcome and that it may retaliate.

(Image: AP)