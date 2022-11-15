NATO Chief Warns Russia's Strength Should "not Be Underestimated" Despite Winning Kherson

The question of NATO’s presence has always been a matter of contention between Russia and Ukraine, during the Russia-Ukraine war. Amidst all this NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a press conference with the Netherlands’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra and Minister of Defense Kajasa Ollongren.

In the joint press conference held on Monday, Stoltenberg warned that Moscow’s strength should “not be underestimated” despite Kyiv’s recent success in Kherson.

Addressing the media at the press conference Stoltenberg claimed that he and the Dutch officials had discussed, “Russia’s brutal war of aggression.” Praising the Ukrainian Army, Stoltenberg said, “Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson demonstrates the incredible courage of the Ukrainian armed forces.” He added, “We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia.”

While talking about Russia's military capabilities, Stoltenberg asserted, “The Russian Armed Forces retain significant capabilities, as well as a large number of troops. They have shown extreme brutality." Reminding the gathering about the “horrific scenes” from Kherson, Stoltenberg made it clear that, “Coming months will be difficult,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to “leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter.”

Netherlands’ contribution to NATO’s assistance package for Ukraine

Thanking the Netherlands government, Stoltenberg acknowledged the “generous contribution” Netherlands made to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. Stoltenberg also welcomed the Netherlands’ contribution of another 120 million euros of assistance to Ukraine, saying, “This will fund urgent support, such as fuel, winter clothing, medical supplies and counter-drone systems.”

Stoltenberg called the Netherlands a valued and important “NATO Ally” and asserted that the Dutch make strong contributions to NATO’s shared security. Stoltenberg spoke about NATO’s military assistance and said, "In the air, Dutch jets protect NATO’s eastern flank. On land, Dutch troops served in NATO’s battlegroups in Lithuania and in Romania. And at sea, you are leading one of NATO’s maritime groups.”

Summing up his address during the press conference Stoltenberg said, “The current conflict also shows the importance of diversifying our energy supplies and protecting our critical infrastructure,” adding, “This will be an important opportunity to review our support for Ukraine, as well as other partners facing Russian aggression and pressure." Stoltenberg ended his address by expressing condolences to the victims of the recent bomb blast in Istanbul. He said, “I wish to take this opportunity to recognise the victims of the bomb blast in Istanbul yesterday. My condolences go to all those affected and to the Turkish people.”