NATO Estimates Nearly 7000 To 15,000 Russian Troops Killed Since War Commenced In Ukraine

In the four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has estimated that nearly 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. According to a senior NATO military official, the assessment has been based on information from Ukrainian officials, from what Russia has revealed and data acquired from open sources. Citing NATO's ground rules, the NATO official spoke on the condition of anonymity, Associated Press reported.

However, on the other hand, Ukraine has disclosed minimal information on the casualties of Ukrainian troops, while the West has not provided an estimate, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had claimed about two weeks ago that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died.

Meanwhile, an alliance authority confirmed to NBC News that approximately 40,000 Russian soldiers had been killed, injured, detained, or gone missing in the first month of Moscow's conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Russian officials have previously refused to say how many of their soldiers had perished in the Ukraine conflict. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said on Tuesday that revealing such information is the "exclusive prerogative" of Russia's Ministry of Defense.

“On the numbers, we agreed from the very beginning that we do not have the authority to voice them during the special military operation,” citing Peskov, CNBC reported.

Ukrainian President urges people to express solidarity for Ukraine

In addition to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been asking for military assistance for his nation, urged people all over the world to come out in public on Thursday (one month completion of the Russia-Ukraine war) to express solidarity with Ukraine, saying the conflict breaks the hearts of "every free person on the planet".

During an emotional video message to the country, which was filmed in the dark outside the presidential offices in Kyiv, Zelenskyy stated in English, "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard," Associated Press reported. He added, "Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

Zelenskyy has been invited to speak at NATO's special meeting, which would take place on Thursday, March 24. A senior NATO official had revealed on Tuesday that the president of the besieged country will join the summit via a video connection to inform the leaders of the allied states on the "dire situation facing the people of Ukraine" as a result of Russia's actions.

Apart from this, as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified, NATO officials are preparing to send additional soldiers to Eastern Europe to prevent Russia from encroaching on any of the alliance's countries. According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance would also authorise transferring weaponry to Ukraine to assist it in protecting itself against Russia's chemical or nuclear strikes.

(Image: AP)