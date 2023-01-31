NATO, Japan Say Russia's War & Its Ties With China Created 'most Tense' Stage Since WWII

Addressing the war between Russia and Ukraine that seems nowhere near its end, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated during his Japan visit that the war’s impact has put the world “at a historical inflection point” and “in the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II.”

According to The Daily Mail, Stoltenberg, along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, expressed concerns over the ongoing war and Russia’s growing defence cooperation with China. The NATO chief warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is dangerously paving the way for other authoritative figures around the world, including China, which is “learning lessons” from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow,” he warned, referring to China’s attempts to seize control of the self-governing island of Taiwan. “The war in Ukraine demonstrates that our security is closely interconnected,” Stoltenberg added during his visit to the Iruma Air Base in Tokyo.

Putin sending a 'dangerous message' to world: NATO chief

“If President Putin wins in Ukraine it will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians, but it will also send a very dangerous message to authoritarian leaders all over the world because then the message will be that when they use military force they can achieve their goals,” he said.

“So the war in Ukraine matters for all of us. This war is not just a European crisis, but the challenge to the world order. Beijing is watching closely, and learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," he added. Stoltenberg arrived in Japan from South Korea, where he raised similar concerns about the rising tensions with China. He also urged Seoul to boost its military assistance to Ukraine.