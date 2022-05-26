NATO Members Informally Agree On Not Equipping Ukraine With Combat Weapons: Report

NATO members have informally agreed not to supply certain weapons to Ukraine, according to NATO sources quoted by the German news agency DPA. Notably, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, recently stated that his country was interested in acquiring German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and, ideally, Leopard main battle tanks. He told a news conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, "But we are not even close to, we are not there."

"We understand it's more difficult for Germany than for others, so we decided to follow this development with strategic patience," Kuleba said, adding that he still doesn't understand why it's so complicated.

NATO agreed not to equip Ukraine with any Western infantry vehicles or tanks, German State Secretary for Defense Siemtje Moller told public channel ZDF on May 23. "The Defense Committee was fully informed of this in mid-May," Wolfgang Hellmich, parliamentary group spokesperson for Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party, told DPA on May 25. However, he stated that so far, all participants have adhered to the informal arrangement. He added, "Anyone who claims otherwise has either not been listening properly or is knowingly telling untruths."

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian conflict in Ukraine has now entered day 92, with a concerning death toll in Ukraine. The "special operation" was launched, according to Moscow, to stop the "genocide" in east Ukraine. Meanwhile, on May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree relaxing regulations allowing citizens of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Region to apply for Russian citizenship.

People from these two regions can now apply for citizenship without having to meet the fundamental requirements, such as having lived in Russia for at least five years, having a source of income, and passing a Russian language exam. A similar proclamation was previously signed for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Moreover, Ukraine Armed Forces in its latest operational briefing on the ongoing war updated that Russian forces have continued rampant shelling in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts. "The enemy is also trying to improve the tactical situation in the Izyum area and resume the offensive on the city of Slovyansk," the report highlighted.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP