NATO Official Apologises After Suggesting Ukraine Cede Territory To Russia For Membership

A high-ranking NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) official offered an apology on Wednesday and provided further explanation for his statements in which he publicly suggested that Ukraine might consider ceding territory to Russia as a potential trade-off for obtaining NATO membership and resolving the ongoing conflict.

Stian Jenssen, who serves as the chief of staff to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, acknowledged to a Norwegian newspaper that he should not have conveyed his thoughts in such a straightforward manner. His initial remarks had provoked a strong negative response from Kyiv.

During a panel discussion held in Norway on Tuesday, Jenssen had mentioned that while it is crucial for any peace agreement to be agreeable to Ukraine, NATO members were engaged in deliberations on potential strategies to conclude the 18-month-long conflict.

“I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory and get Nato membership in return,” Jenssen said, highlighting that Ukraine's status after the invasion was being discussed in diplomatic circles.

A day later, he gave an interview to the same newspaper, VG, that had reported on his original comments. “My statement about this was part of a larger discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine, and I shouldn’t have said it that way. It was a mistake,” he said.

Not off the table: Jenssen

However, Jenssen did not retract the notion that a potential exchange involving territory for NATO membership could be considered in the future. He maintained that if substantial peace negotiations were to take place, the prevailing military circumstances, including territorial control, would inevitably play a significant role. The chief of staff emphasised that these factors would exert a critical impact on the outcome.

“Precisely for this reason, it is crucially important that we support the Ukrainians with what they need,” the official continued.

Ukraine has consistently advocated for the reinstatement of its internationally recognised borders from before 2014. Presently, the country is involved in a counteroffensive operation aimed at regaining control over significant portions of its territory that were captured by Russia.

In his initial remarks, Jenssen exercised caution, saying that he was merely presenting an idea and underlining that the decision of when and under what conditions to engage in negotiations should rest with Ukraine. This stance aligns with NATO's position, which asserts that any peace agreement involving Ukraine should not be reached without Ukraine's active involvement.

However, this approach did not satisfy Kyiv. They expressed dissatisfaction with Jenssen's public discussion of the proposition, considering him a significant figure and a close associate of Stoltenberg.

Ukraine responds to NATO's 'suggestion'

Ukraine said any 'land-for-Nato' deal would only result in Russian aggression. Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said: “Trading territory for a Nato umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law and passing the war on to other generations.”

Podolyak said that unless Russia experienced substantial losses in the ongoing conflict, it would persist as a lasting challenge for Western nations in the foreseeable future. “If Putin does not suffer a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change and war criminals are not punished, the war will definitely return with Russia’s appetite for more.”

Ukraine's stance is undergoing a trial due to the gradual advancement of its counteroffensive that was initiated in June. Despite receiving contributions of Western tanks, long-range rockets, and artillery, Kyiv's military forces have achieved only modest territorial advancements against well-fortified Russian positions.

Nato put out a statement clarifying Jennsen's comments: “We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, and we are committed to achieving a just and lasting peace. The position of the alliance is clear and has not changed,” a NATO spokesperson said.

“I’m not saying it has to be like this. But that could be a possible solution,” Jenssen said on Tuesday.