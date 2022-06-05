NATO's Naval Exercise BALTOPS 22 To Kick Off From June 5; Sweden, Finland Set To Take Part

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will begin the 51st edition of its annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 22) exercise early next month, which will take place in the Baltic Sea from June 5 to 17, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. He mentioned that 14 NATO countries will participate in BALTOPS 22, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Further, this year will also see participation from NATO associate countries Finland and Sweden, both of which have recently applied to join NATO, according to the US official. The drill will include 45 naval units, 75 aircraft, and over 7,000 military people, according to Kirby. He further informed Sweden is hosting this year's BALTOPS 22 and it is also commemorating the 500th anniversary of its own fleet.

To strengthen the cohesion and capabilities of NATO allies and partners, maritime and air forces will work together to practice medical evacuation, joint personnel recovery, air defence, maritime interdiction operations, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, and amphibious operations, as in previous iterations of BALTOPS. The US Sixth Fleet is leading this year's BALTOPS exercise, which will be carried out by NATO's Striking Forces.

NATO chief accepted Sweden and Finland's membership applications

It is worth noting that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepted Sweden and Finland's membership applications amid fears that Russia would damage Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which has previously warned of impeding Sweden and Finland's preparations, has now halted the initial procedure of the US-backed military alliance. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has asked NATO partners to recognise and support Ankara's security concerns.

While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the two countries would be welcomed "with open arms," Turkey has blocked their membership bids, accusing them of providing safe haven to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and its Western allies consider a terrorist organisation. During the lengthy application process, both Nordic countries requested security assurances while waiting for full membership, with assured backing from allies under Article V of NATO's founding treaty.

