Netflix Users In Russia Demand 60 MN Rubles Compensation From OTT Giant After It's Exit

As it was announced that the streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia due to its unjustified attack on Ukraine, the users of Netflix in Russia have launched a class-action lawsuit against the streaming service, seeking 60 million rubles in compensation due to the company quitting the market in Russia, as the Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners Law Offices suggests. Last month, Netflix announced that it will stop its service in Russia, following the lead of a number of other Western corporations.

As per the reports of RIA Novosti, a legal firm representing Netflix subscribers filed a class action complaint in Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, against the American Netflix service and that the case is based on a violation of Russian users' rights as a result of Netflix's unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia. The total amount of claims at the time of filing is 60 million rubles.

100 more applications are currently being handled

The group of plaintiffs currently consists of 20 people, which is the minimum number required for a class-action lawsuit. Senior partner of Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners Law Offices, Konstantin Lukoyanov stated that about 100 more applications are currently being handled, and the process of joining the plaintiffs is continuing and will continue even as the claim is being considered in court, according to RIA Novosti.

Russian Civil Code and the law suggest that on the Protection of Consumer Rights, Netflix's activity is a direct infringement of users' rights. Lukoyanov also stated that the infringement of consumer rights is apparent by the streaming service, and they will demand that Netflix comply with Russian legislation. Furthermore, if Netflix does not comply with the ruling, the defendant will be punished for each day that the order is not enforced. Netflix has yet to make any statement on the situation.

Russia's State Duma proposed a ten-year ban on YouTube

In the meanwhile, Russia's State Duma proposed a ten-year ban on YouTube video hosting in Russia as the "Duma TV" channel was banned from hosting videos on YouTube, according to local media. The Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, requested that the company restore access to the channel as quickly as possible.

