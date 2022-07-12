Netherlands PM Meets Zelesnskyy In Ukraine; Urges Europe To Continue Their Support To Kyiv

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Netherland Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the war-torn nation and held an extensive discussion and negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. According to the statement released by the President's office following Rutte's visit to Kyiv, it said the premiere believed that a lot has already been done and added the whole of Europe should continue its support to Ukraine in order to deter the aggression of Russian forces.

He urged the world leader to supply more lethal weapons to Kyiv. Noting that the Netherlands is among the top ten partners of the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Rutte and said, "I would like to note the decision of the Dutch government to provide our country with additional heavy weapons is really commendable. We are very grateful for that."

Today I had the honour of meeting President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv. I also visited various places where the Russian army has left behind a horrific trail of death and destruction. I am deeply shocked by what I witnessed today. pic.twitter.com/QOGhbiNnkw — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) July 11, 2022

The President also recalled the recent allocation by the Netherlands of 200 million euros of additional financial support for Ukraine, which will help ensure the financing of payments for Ukrainian teachers, doctors and pensioners. During the discussion, Zelenskyy also thanked the Netherland leader for imposing stringent sanctions on Moscow.

"Ukraine and the Netherlands equally understand the need to protect international law, the rule of law in every country, and the rights and liberties of people. And while Russia is trying to destroy all this, we must work for the even greater strengthening of sanctions against Russian terrorism," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy thanks the Netherlands for backing Ukraine's EU membership bid

Later in the discussion, the Ukrainian head thanked the Netherlands government for supporting granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. "United Europe can be truly protected and stable only together with Ukraine," said Zelenskyy.

He noted the war-ravaged nation will not waste a single second on its way to full membership in the European Union. "Further transformation of our state for the sake of readiness to become a full member of the European Union is taking place even now, in a difficult situation, in the conditions of a full-scale war. And I am grateful to the Prime Minister for supporting our country on the European path," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian head, strengthening security, revitalizing the economy, and preparing the education system for the new school year and the entire country for the new heating season are the key sectors that he wants to work on priority.

"I am confident that the participation of the Netherlands in the reconstruction of Ukraine will be able to strengthen not only our country, but also Dutch society and companies. We talked about recovery. The Netherlands will think about it, but they are paying attention to our Kherson region," he noted.

Mark Rutte pledges more support to Ukraine

My visit today has only increased my respect for the Ukrainian people. They deserve our full and enduring support in every possible area. In the years ahead Ukraine can continue to count on us politically, militarily and economically. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Rutte, who visited several attack sites in Ukraine on Monday, expressed his respect for the Ukrainian people, who are courageously and decisively fighting against Russian aggression. According to him, Ukrainians deserve the support of the whole world. He said he was shocked to witness the "horror of Ukraine". According to Mark Rutte, the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine politically, strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and put pressure on the leadership of Russia. They will also continue to provide our country with military aid, including modern weapons and equipment.

"And I again call on all my colleagues in Europe and beyond to help Ukraine with heavy weapons," the Prime Minister said. In addition, Rutte emphasised the importance of solving the issue of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products ceased due to Russia's blockade of the Black Sea ports.

