New Zealand Announces New Sanctions Against Russia's Alleged Cyber Attacks On Ukraine

The New Zealand government has imposed new sanctions against Russian propagandists who defend Moscow's armed action against Ukraine. New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the decision on May 11, according to 1 News. According to the official, the sanctions were issued in response to the situation in Ukraine, and eight Russian companies and persons were placed on the blacklist.

"President Putin's propaganda machine is in full swing, spreading lies and false information to justify Russia's illegal invasion," Mahuta stated.

She further added that Putin is using digital space as a weapon in his ruthless war against Ukraine. Moreover, Ukrainians are undergoing relentless cyberattacks by Russia in an attempt to further deteriorate their infrastructure and disrupt their lives, according to Mahuta.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, Chief of General Staff Igor Kostyukov, VDTRK Director General Oleg Dobrodeev, Red Star media holding president Oleksiy Pimanov, and NewsFront co-founder Mykhailo Synelin were all named on the sanctions list. Also on the list were the 85th Main Center of the Special Service (GSCS) of the General Staff of Russia, the Main Center of Special Technologies of the General Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Internet Research Agency.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has reached day 77, with no relief in sight. Ukraine claims that Russian forces are conducting "storming operations" on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, while the US has received "anecdotal reports" that some Russian troops in Ukraine are not obeying orders.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office stated on May 11 that at least 226 children had been killed in Ukraine since the Russian onslaught began on February 24. In addition, 417 people have been injured as a result of the ongoing conflict. According to the Kyiv Independent, the figures are likely to be higher because they exclude casualties in areas where hostilities are still ongoing and in Russian-occupied territory. Furthermore, Russian missiles struck Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast on May 11.

In addition, according to Ukrainian officials, Russia pounded the vital port of Odesa in an apparent attempt to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hinted that Ukraine's war objectives could be expanded.

Image: AP