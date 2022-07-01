New Zealand PM Assures Ukraine Continuous Support And Help Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues after the 127th day of the conflict, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern has expressed support for Ukraine, according to a prime minister's spokesperson. Further, Ardern gave the president of war-torn Ukraine additional assurances that sanctions would remain in place against Russia. PM Ardern made these comments while she was talking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone.

According to a report from RNZ, during her trade mission to Europe, Ardern received an invitation to visit Kyiv, but she stated that logistical difficulties prevented her from accepting. Further, when Ardern spoke with Zelensky, she was in Brussels, making it the first time both the leaders have communicated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy also thanked and appreciated New Zealand for its assistance and said that further support will be needed as Kyiv is looking forward to rebuilding the nation after the conflict, which Ardern expressed support for, NZ Herald reported.

'New Zealand is standing in solidarity with Ukraine': PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister noted, “My key message back to the leadership in Ukraine would be that our support will continue regardless of a visit. New Zealand is standing in solidarity with Ukraine, and I hope they have seen that through our ongoing support," NZ Herald reported. The Conflict may be "long and drawn out," she warned, but "New Zealand's support would continue."

It is worth mentioning that in Europe, Ardern is on a tour. She has travelled to Madrid to take part in a NATO meeting and is currently in Brussels for trade negotiations with the European Union. The PM even stated that she had been given the offer to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, but that due to schedule conflicts and the time required for dignitaries to travel safely to Ukraine, this was not feasible.

Prior to her flight to Sydney, where she will head a team of business executives and meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as per the NZ Herald report, Ardern has a busy schedule in Europe, including meetings in Brussels and London. She claimed that due to her schedule, visiting Ukraine was not possible; otherwise, she most likely would have travelled to Kyiv. She further highlighted that New Zealand has donated "comprehensive" help to Ukraine and offered various forms of assistance.

New Zealand's aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of April, Jacinda Ardern had declared that a C-130 Hercules aircraft would be sent to Europe with 50 members of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to help with the delivery of donated military assistance to Ukraine. Following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Ardern as well as Defence Minister Peeni Henare pledged further assistance for Ukraine in the wake of the Russian incursion.

The Cabinet of New Zealand has also decided to contribute an extra $13 million for aid in the areas of military, legal, and human rights, which includes $7.5 million for purchasing arms and ammunition through the United Kingdom. According to media reports, Ardern added that $4.1 million would be set aside for Ukraine's commercial satellite communication, which will give Ukrainian officials access to nearly real-time intelligence and enable them to react to Russia's tactical manoeuvres.

