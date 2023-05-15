No Elections In Country Until Martial Law Ends: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelesnkyy, on Sunday, said that Ukraine will not hold any elections until martial law remains in force due to the ongoing war in the country. In an interview with the American newspaper Washington Post published on Sunday Zelesnkyy noted that he will delay the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 29, 2023, as well as the presidential pollings to be held early next year. "No voting will take place while martial law is in place," noted the Ukrainian leader, as he cited the ongoing hostilities with Russia and the upcoming Ukraine military counter-offensive. Due to the war, said Zelesnkyy, the elections within the country "will not take place on time". He cited the restrictions put in place by the nation's constitution. The Ukrainian president said that "the constitution prohibits any elections during martial law".

If we have martial law, we cannot have elections. The constitution prohibits any elections during martial law. If there is no martial law, then there will be [elections], Zelensky said. Well, the law says that according to the constitution of Ukraine, after martial law ends, I think, in 90 days, elections are held. It’s something like that. I don’t remember actually, he furthermore added.

Ukraine military to begin highly-anticipated counteroffensive soon

Ukraine's President, Zelenskyy has also noted that his military will begin the highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces "very soon". In an address to the reporters in Berlin, Ukraine's leader said, “There will definitely be very serious steps. I cannot tell you (when)… but you will definitely see it and Russia will definitely feel it." Ukraine's President further noted, “We believe in victory and believe that the first important steps will be taken soon.”

In Berlin, Ukraine’s president during a presser vowed to reclaim the captured territories including 2014 annexed Crimea as he spoke alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We are preparing a counteroffensive to de-occupy areas of Ukraine, according to our constitution and within our legitimate borders that are internationally recognized,” Zelensky said. Sholz meanwhile pledged support to Ukraine, saying that “peace in Europe and all over the world is endangered by the idea that a larger country can simply attack and conquer parts of a smaller country".

Zelesnkyy, on Sunday evening, flew to Paris during his multi-stop European tour where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the French president’s office. President Emmanuel Macron pledged dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for several battalions of Ukraine's army during the meeting with Zelesnkyy, as per the joint statement. Macron and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also agreed to impose fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the joint statement read.