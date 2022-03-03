A day after Apple announced to pause all product sales in Russia, its rival, Nokia, on Wednesday, echoed the same due to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. According to a report by a Belarusian media outlet, Nexta TV, the Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology company will not deliver technological equipment required for cellular communications to Russia. Notably, the sale of mobile phones have definitely dropped significantly in the past decade, however, when it comes to 5G networks, it is still one of the world leaders along with Huawei and Ericsson.

Notably, the prominent decision from Nokia came a day after American tech giant Apple paused all product sales in Russia and has limited Apple Pay and other services in the country due to the military operation in Ukraine. "We have paused all product sales in Russia," the Russian News Agency Sputnik reported citing Apple's statement. "Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia," read the statement. Earlier, Meta, Google, TikTok and YouTube have blocked Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik in Europe, Euronews reported.

At UNGA, Antonio Guterres bats for Ukrainians' peace

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Raising grave concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine following the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday asserted that the people in the war-torn country desperately need peace. Notably, the statement from Guterres came during the emergency UN General Assembly session that was held on Wednesday amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that the UNGA voted to demand that Russia must stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops. During the emergency session, from world powers to tiny island states, all stood firmly against Russia's aggression upon its neighbouring country, Ukraine. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. Besides, the European Union and the United States have imposed several economic and personal sanctions on Moscow in order to penalise Russia's wrong deeds against its neighbouring country.

Image: AP/Pixabay