During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya claimed that peace and neighbourly relations with Ukraine are fundamentally unattainable as long as the Kyiv government continues its "off-scale Russophobic campaign." Nebenzya stated that "Zelenskyy's clique" is posing a direct threat to international peace and security, and as a result, no peace or friendly relations with Ukraine are possible. Russia initiated the said Security Council meeting, however, Nebenzya emphasised that the meeting was not intended to address Ukraine's internal problems.

"We would like to underscore that we did not call this meeting to discuss Ukraine’s internal problems. Off-scale Russophobic campaign in that country that was started by Zelenskyy’s clique poses a direct threat to international peace and security, because in such circumstances, no peace and good neighbourly relations with Ukraine are possible at all," Nebenzya said, as per a report from TASS.

Russian envoy raises the issue of Russophobia

"We did and do want our Ukrainian colleagues to simply observe basic rights and freedoms, which our Western colleagues monitor so scrupulously at home. But somehow, when it comes to Ukraine they apply different standards," the Russian envoy said. "Let me ask this question to our Swiss neighbours. To be a Swiss, does one need to reject their Italian, French or German identity? Does this threaten integrity of your nation? If not, why don’t you criticise what the authorities in Kyiv are doing to ethnic Russians? I hope you will give a frank assessment to their actions today," he continued. Nebenzya stressed on the fact that long-term peace in Europe is not possible if Russophobia lingers on.

What is Russophobia?

Russophobia refers to the negative attitude or fear of Russia or its people, culture, or politics. The roots of Russophobia can be traced back to several historical, political, and cultural factors. One of the most significant factors contributing to Russophobia is the history of conflict and competition between Russia and other nations. Russia has been involved in many conflicts throughout history, including wars with neighbouring countries, such as Poland and Sweden, and international conflicts, such as the Cold War. These conflicts have contributed to a perception of Russia as a hostile and aggressive nation, which has fuelled negative attitudes and stereotypes.

Another factor contributing to Russophobia is the perception of Russia as an authoritarian state that suppresses political opposition, restricts freedom of speech, and violates human rights. Russia has a long history of authoritarian rule, from the Tsarist regime to the Soviet Union, and the current government under President Vladimir Putin has been criticised for its authoritarian tendencies and crackdown on political opposition.

The Russian Orthodox Church has also played a role in the development of Russophobia. The church has been closely linked to the Russian state throughout history, and its influence has been used to promote nationalist and anti-Western sentiments. In addition to these historical and cultural factors, current events have also contributed to Russophobia. The conflict in Ukraine has heightened tensions between Russia and the West.