North Korea Formally Recognizes Ukraine's DPR 'independent' After Russia's Ally Syria

North Korea on Wednesday became the second Russian ally to formally recognize the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin was quoted as saying by Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass. "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic today," he wrote on Telegram.

"The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic and its statehood continue to get stronger. This is another diplomatic victory for us," Pushilin said.

Decision to pave way for 'future development of economic relations': DPR leader

The leader of what Russia labels as DPR region thanked communist nation DPRK's regime for recognition and its "great support for the Donbass people." "This political decision will also provide the basis for the future development of economic relations. Bilateral partnership will make it possible for our companies to expand their trade. I look forward to active and fruitful cooperation," Pushilin said, according to Tass agency.

Talks with the North Korea on the DPR’s recognition have been underway for a long time, it was notified by DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova on July 12. Noth Korea followed in the footsteps of Moscow's staunch ally Syria that on June 29 also formally recognised the "independence and sovereignty" of Ukraine's two eastern breakaway separatist republics.

Moscow had declared the independence of the breakaway oblasts of Donetsk and Lugansk back in February ahead of launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The territories, situated in the eastern Donbass region, have been under Russian control since 2014. Ukraine had severed diplomatic ties with Damascus for its formal recognition of the pro-Russia separatist-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. It, although, is yet to issue a response to North Korea's latest move.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called 'independence' of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,” Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office had asserted in a written statement. Other than these two nations, South Ossetia had recognized the DPR and LPR as independent states back in the year 2014, and had also reportedly established diplomatic relations with Donetsk in May 2017.