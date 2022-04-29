Norway To Close Its Borders And Ports To Russian Trucks And Ships; Exempts Fishing Vessels

The Norwegian government on Friday, April 29, announced new sanctions against Russia. Norway has announced that it is shutting its borders and ports to Russian trucks and ships, Norway Today reported citing Norwegian Broadcasting (NRT). Russian transport will be barred from entering into Norway's borders immediately and ports will be shut for Moscow's ships on May 7. With this decision, the government intends to follow sanctions imposed by European Union against Russian ships and transport. Russian fishing vessels have been exempted from sanctions announced by the Norwegian government.

The decision of the Norwegian government to close the ports for Russian ships has been criticised by the opposition and stressed that the government took a long time to close ports. On the other hand, the government has stated that the European Union's decision needs to be followed according to the Norwegian conditions, particularly related to Norway's cooperation with Russia on the areas of sea in the north, Norway Today reported citing Norwegian Broadcasting (NRT). Notably, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address at the Norwegian Parliament Storting on March 30, had called on Norwegian lawmakers to impose a ban on Russian ships from using ports. In his speech, President Zelenskyy highlighted that Russia must not be allowed to use the ports of the world as they continue to block Ukrainian ports.

EU bans Russian transport from entering European Union

Earlier on April 8, the European Union in the fifth package of sanctions, imposed a ban on Russian and Belarusian transport which was carrying goods by road within the European Union, with exception of trucks carrying pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products. In addition, road transport for humanitarian efforts was allowed by the European Union. It is pertinent to note here that the EU has imposed sanctions against Belarus and Russia after Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Norway to contribute to weapons fund for Ukraine

Earlier on April 27, Norway had decided to contribute around NOK 400 million (₹3,29,59,33,338.40) to the UK's fund to buy military weapons and tranporting defence equipment for Ukraine. According to the statement released by the Norwegian government, the Norway authorities under the coordination of Britain and Ukraine will identify Ukraine's defence needs and place orders for military equipments with other countries. According to Bjorn Arild Gram, Norwegian Minister of Defence, the decision by Norway will give Ukraine predictability and help it in operational planning.

