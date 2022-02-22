'Not Afraid Of Anyone', Affirms Zelensky After Russia Recognises Ukraine Breakaway Regions

Following the Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise two breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asserted that Ukraine's internationally recognised boundaries will ‘remain unchanged’, Sputnik reported. While addressing the nation, he also asserted that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything". His remarks come amid the escalating fears of Russian invasion as the Russian President on Monday inked a decree declaring the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk independent.

As per media reports, Putin had earlier in that day called his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as German chancellor Olaf Scholz to announce that he would be signing a decree recognising Donetsk and Luhansk's independence. Furthermore, Putin then urged Kyiv to end hostilities in the newly recognised states, claiming that the "regime ruling Ukraine" will be held responsible for any further regional unrest, as per Sputnik.

Ukraine will be ready for whatever the future holds: Zelensky

In addition to this, President Zelensky claimed that Russia's action corresponds to a departure from the Minsk accords. According to the Ukrainian President, it also legalises Russian soldiers in the territory, who have been in Donbas since 2014. According to Zelensky, Ukraine has requested an emergency Normandy Format meeting since Putin's recognition, claiming that prior peaceful efforts and present agreements have been ruined. While the Ukrainian president appealed for peace, he also stated that the nation will be ready for whatever the future holds, Sputnik reported. Further, the Ukrainian administration is currently expecting answers from allies before taking any further action.

After recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions in his Monday speech to the country, Russian Putin has ordered the deployment of Russian Armed Forces to the region.

Following the announcement, the United States indicated that it will shortly place sanctions on two separatist regions in Ukraine supported by Russia. Putin's move to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as "independent" has been opposed by the United States. Apart from France and Germany have expressed their displeasure with Putin's move, as per a Kremlin statement.

(Image: AP)