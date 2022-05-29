'Not Filled Well Enough If Russia Halts Gas Supply': German Federal Network Agency Head

The president of the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has said that Germany's gas storage facilities "not filled well enough" in case Russia halts gas supplies. Klaus Muller, the head of the German Network Agency, said that they have been filling up higher compared to previous years but not "well enough" if Russia stops or supplies less gas to Berlin in a short term, Deutschlandfunk reported. He welcomed Germany's decision to create floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Klaus Muller described the LNG as a "transitional technology" and added that the first floating systems are set to operate in Wilhelmshaven in 2022 and Brunsbuttel at the beginning of 2023. He said that if Germany's gas storage facilities were filled to 90%, the country would possess a "buffer" for around two and a half months under stable conditions and normal winter. He called it a "a very good prerequisite" for industry and consumers of gas, as per the Deutschlandfunk report.

In response to a question about filling gas, Klaus Muller stressed that Germany needs to follow the Gas Storage act and gas companies need to follow the obligations. He underscored that they will have two floating terminals in winter and stressed that they can make these efforts at present. He added that they need to cooperate with their colleagues in Belgium and Holland in order to fill the gas storage facilities and will diversify the supply of gas in future.

Germany's gas dependency on Russia

Before the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Germany was dependent on Moscow for 55% of its natural gas needs, the New York Times reported. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Germany has reduced its reliance on Russia to 35% by cancelling some contracts and importing more liquified natural gas from other nations. It is to mention here that ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU nations have imposed sanctions against Moscow.

So far, European nations have announced five packages of sanctions against Russia and are considering the sixth package, which is targeting three Russian banks and embargo on Russian oil. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the "unfriendly countries" need to pay for importing Russian gas in rubles.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Klaus_Mueller