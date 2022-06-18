Olaf Scholz Calls For Talks With Putin And Assures Timely Delivery Of Weapons To Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called it "absolutely necessary" for some leaders to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scholz said that he will continue to hold talks with Putin, DPA news agency reported. Notably, Scholz has held several telephone conversations with Putin since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Speaking to DPA, Scholz called on Putin to withdraw Russian armed forces from Ukraine. He further called on Russia to reach an agreement with Ukraine that is "acceptable and right" for Kyiv. Speaking to DPA, German Chancellor Scholz stated that Russian President Putin cannot "rob land" and then hope for things to get back to normal. Notably, talks between Russia and Ukraine have been halted and the delegations of both nations held their last face-to-face meeting in March.

Germany will deliver military equipment to Ukraine 'on time': Scholz

Speaking about the delivery of weapons, Scholz said that the weapons will be supplied to Ukraine "on time." He stressed that they made changes to defence industry rules to prioritise Ukraine over clients, as per the news report. Furthermore, he highlighted that Ukrainian soldiers would need time to take training to use the weapons, including self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft tanks. He further stated that troops of Ukraine cannot utilise these weapons without receiving training. He emphasised that Europe continues to work in unity to support Ukraine against the Russian military offensive and it will continue to back the war-torn nation in future.

German Chancellor Scholz visits Ukraine

Earlier on June 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Kyiv for the first time since the onset of the war on February 24. Scholz said that they came to Kyiv with a message that "Ukraine belongs to the European family. Germany wants a positive decision in favour of Ukraine as a #EU candidate country." He stressed that Irpin like Bucha has been a symbol of the "unimaginable cruelty of the Russian war, for senseless violence." During his visit to Kyiv, Scholz called for the end of the war in Ukraine. During their visit to Kyiv, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

#Irpin ist wie #Butscha längst ein Symbol für die unvorstellbare Grausamkeit des russischen Kriegs geworden, für sinnlose Gewalt. Die brutale Zerstörung in dieser Stadt ist ein Mahnmal - dieser Krieg muss zu Ende gehen. pic.twitter.com/DEPZUfh9OY — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) June 16, 2022

Wir sind heute mit einer klaren Botschaft nach #Kiew gekommen: Die #Ukraine gehört zur europäischen Familie. Deutschland will eine positive Entscheidung zugunsten der Ukraine als #EU-Beitrittskandidat.@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/HhhK0KTGfG — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) June 16, 2022

Image: AP