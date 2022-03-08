Last Updated:

Oliver Stone Condemns Putin's 'aggression In Ukraine', Says 'Russia Was Wrong To Invade'

Filmmaker Oliver Stone recently said that Vladimir Putin's 'aggression' in Ukraine was unjustified and added that Russia was wrong to invade its neighbour.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Oliver Stone, Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP


Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' on February 24, many notable personalities across the globe have expressed support for the Ukrainian people embroiled in catastrophe unleashed by Russian forces. 

The latest celebrity to join the league is filmmaker Oliver Stone, who expressed his perspective on the situation via Facebook recently. Stone, who has earlier interviewed the Russian President for a documentary called The Putin Interviews, quipped that the latter's aggression in Ukraine is unjustified and that Russia was wrong to invade its neighbour. 

'Russia was wrong to invade': Oliver Stone 

In the latest status on his Facebook account, Stone mentioned, "Although the United States has many wars of aggression on its conscience, it doesn’t justify Mr. Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. A dozen wrongs don’t make a right. Russia was wrong to invade."

READ | Apple bans Russian users from watching its spring presentation amid Russia's invasion

He went on to mention the 'too many mistakes' committed by the Russian side. "1) underestimating Ukrainian resistance, 2) overestimating the military’s ability to achieve its objective, 3) underestimating Europe’s reaction, especially Germany upping its military contribution to NATO, which they’ve resisted for some 20 years; even Switzerland has joined the cause. Russia will be more isolated than ever from the West. 4) underestimating the enhanced power of NATO, which will now put more pressure on Russia’s borders," he asserted and continued talking about Russia's other pitfalls as they continue bombing Ukrainian cities. 

READ | Russia becomes world's most sanctioned nation, surpasses Iran & North Korea

Stone further spoke at length about the 'greet unseen tragedy' and ended by saying, "Alas, in our century so far, man has failed to see or reach for the stars."

His statement comes weeks after he quipped that there was "no proof" Russia intended to invade. In an interview with KCRW's Robert Scheer, as per Deadline, Oliver had said, "The US and its allies in NATO have been provoking Russia since two years now -- actually three years - over the Ukraine", adding, "I think Russia is concerned only with the Donbass region." 

READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy on accepting Crimea as Russia's part: 'Will discuss & find compromise'

Oliver has previously curated a string of documentaries on controversial world leaders like Fidel Castro and Lula da Silva, apart from Putin. 

(Image: AP)

READ | Ex-US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul calls on Russian soldiers' Mothers to end war
READ | Ukraine President Zelenskyy loses interest in NATO; argues 'bloc fears clash with Russia'

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Oliver Stone, Vladimir Putin, Russia-Ukraine crisis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND