Oliver Stone Condemns Putin's 'aggression In Ukraine', Says 'Russia Was Wrong To Invade'

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' on February 24, many notable personalities across the globe have expressed support for the Ukrainian people embroiled in catastrophe unleashed by Russian forces.

The latest celebrity to join the league is filmmaker Oliver Stone, who expressed his perspective on the situation via Facebook recently. Stone, who has earlier interviewed the Russian President for a documentary called The Putin Interviews, quipped that the latter's aggression in Ukraine is unjustified and that Russia was wrong to invade its neighbour.

'Russia was wrong to invade': Oliver Stone

In the latest status on his Facebook account, Stone mentioned, "Although the United States has many wars of aggression on its conscience, it doesn’t justify Mr. Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. A dozen wrongs don’t make a right. Russia was wrong to invade."

He went on to mention the 'too many mistakes' committed by the Russian side. "1) underestimating Ukrainian resistance, 2) overestimating the military’s ability to achieve its objective, 3) underestimating Europe’s reaction, especially Germany upping its military contribution to NATO, which they’ve resisted for some 20 years; even Switzerland has joined the cause. Russia will be more isolated than ever from the West. 4) underestimating the enhanced power of NATO, which will now put more pressure on Russia’s borders," he asserted and continued talking about Russia's other pitfalls as they continue bombing Ukrainian cities.

Stone further spoke at length about the 'greet unseen tragedy' and ended by saying, "Alas, in our century so far, man has failed to see or reach for the stars."

His statement comes weeks after he quipped that there was "no proof" Russia intended to invade. In an interview with KCRW's Robert Scheer, as per Deadline, Oliver had said, "The US and its allies in NATO have been provoking Russia since two years now -- actually three years - over the Ukraine", adding, "I think Russia is concerned only with the Donbass region."

Oliver has previously curated a string of documentaries on controversial world leaders like Fidel Castro and Lula da Silva, apart from Putin.

(Image: AP)