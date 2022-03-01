One Indian Student Killed In Shelling At Ukraine's Kharkiv Amid Russia's Invasion: MEA

On day 6 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one Indian student has tragically been killed, the MEA confirmed. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed that the student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. He further said that Ministry is in touch with the family of the deceased student.

The MEA also tweeted that the Foreign Secretary is speaking to relevant authorities on all sides to allow safe passage for Indian evacuees who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, informed in a following tweet.

India continues with evacuation efforts

Meanwhile, as discussed in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, four Union Ministers are travelling to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians under Operation Ganga. The Minister will be travelling to better coordinate between the Indian embassy and stranded students and ensure their safe evacuation from the neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia . Hardeep Singh Puri, who is one of the four ministers travelling, shared a photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, "All set to bring back our young students back home safely."

Until now, 7 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,578 nationals have reached India. Joining in Air India are air carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet. While IndiGo sent specials flights on February 28 and March 1, SpiceJet SpiceJet airline sent special flights to on February 28.