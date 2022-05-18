Oppn Accuses German Chancellor Scholz Of Intentionally Delaying Arms Supplies To Ukraine

As the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the German Opposition party, has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of deliberately delaying arms supplies to Ukraine. "There are obviously delaying strategies in the federal government, at least one delaying tactic," said Friedrich Merz, the Leader of the Opposition, as per the German news outlet, Spiegel. He also pointed to public allegations from defence contractors who claimed they were denied tank export licences. Condemning the Olaf Scholz government, Merz further stated that "there can be reasons not to say everything, but then the chancellor should also express it."

The CDU leader also referred to a Bundestag's inter-party resolution calling for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Earlier on April 28, the union and the ruling traffic light coalition parties in Germany voted in favour of deploying military assistance to Ukraine. As per reports, a vast majority of 586 legislators voted in favour of the proposal at the Bundestag. Friedrich Merz went on to say that the Chancellor keeps talking about the risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine but doesn't say much about supplying weapons to the war-torn country.

There is risk of further escalation if required aid not provided to Ukraine: German Oppn leader

"The Chancellor has got used to a rhetoric that does not match what he claims to do with us," the German Opposition leader added. Friedrich Merz further warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would continue with his aggressive policy, if the German government doesn't take concrete steps to stop him. The CDU leader claimed that there is a risk of further escalation if necessary aid is not provided to Ukraine to counter the Russian attack.

US and Germany review ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Scholz to discuss the military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as anti-Russian measures. According to a statement by the White House, both leaders underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine. During the discussion, they also reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the Kyiv regime and humanitarian aid to the millions of people affected by the conflict in the war-torn nation.

Image: AP