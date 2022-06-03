More than 20 businessmen, politicians and other individuals who have a connection with Kremlin have filed a legal case against the European Union Council over sanctions imposed against them. The people who have sued EU Council include Roman Abramovich, a former owner of the Chelsea football club who was sanctioned in March for allegedly benefiting from his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Politico reported citing court filings. The decision of over 20 Kremlin-linked businessmen, politicians and other individuals comes as European Union has imposed sanctions against Russia, its oligarchs, politicians and entities after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

As per the news report, this is not the first time that oligarchs have filed a lawsuit against the EU over sanctions and many of them have even won the court case in the past. According to official documents, the complaints have been filed at the European Union's General Court, which is the bloc's second-highest tribunal. More cases are expected to be filed against the European Union as the bloc has announced sanctions against over 1,100 people and more than 80 companies and entities, as per the Politico report. The development comes as the members of the European Union have agreed to impose the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

EU agrees for sixth package of sanctions against Russia

It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia for launching military offensive in Ukraine. In the latest update, the European Council President Charles Michel on May 30, announced that the EU members have approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia. The EU Council President Michel tweeted, "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war." He further said that the sanctions package includes removing the Sberbank from the SWIFT, banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters and sanctioning people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Meanwhile, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU leaders have agreed to the sixth package of sanctions and called it an "important step." In a subsequent tweet, EU Council President announced that the leaders of the bloc agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

#Unity



Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU.



This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.



Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.



#EUCO — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022

I am glad that tonight leaders agreed in principle on the sixth sanctions package. This is an important step forward.



We also agreed to work on a mechanism to provide Ukraine with a new, exceptional macro-financial assistance package of up to €9 billion. https://t.co/La3bZl6JNp — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 30, 2022

