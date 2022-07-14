Over 40 Countries Support Ukraine's Case Against Russia At ICJ, Call For End To War

The European Union has said that more than 40 countries have supported Ukraine's application before the International Court of Justice against Russia. The countries have emphasized the importance of proceedings against Russia and called on Moscow to immediately end the military offensive in Ukraine. The nations have recalled the order issued by the court on March 16 that called for Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

"We reiterate the importance of these proceedings and urge, again, Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine, as ordered by the Court in its Order on Provisional Measures of 16 March 2022," the nations said in a statement.

In the statement released by the European Union, the 40 nations have affirmed support for Ukraine's application against Russia before the International Court of Justice under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The nations who have supported Ukraine's application include the UK, Canada, US, Germany, France, Greece, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Albania, North Macedonia, Norway, Andorra, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. It is worth mentioning that Ukraine on 26 February, just two days after Russia's offensive, filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice.

Nations assert Russia must be held accountable

The application filed by Ukraine calls for establishing that Russia has no legal basis to launch an offensive in Ukraine based on "unsubstantiated allegations" of genocide. According to the statement, nations including the US, and members of the EU have asserted that Russia needs to be held accountable for its actions which they consider a violation of international law. The nations have further added that "losses and damage suffered by Ukraine as a result of Russia's violations of international law require full and urgent reparation by Russia." Furthermore, they have urged the international community to consider all options to support Ukraine in its proceedings before the International Court of Justice.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine which began on 24 February continues for more than four months. Since then, the hostilities between two warring nations have led to deaths and destruction in Ukraine. According to UNHCR, more than 9,152,690 people have left Ukraine and moved to other nations since the onset of the military conflict. Earlier in April, Ukrainian authorities revealed tragedies inflicted by Russian forces after the troops of Moscow started withdrawing from Bucha and other parts of Kyiv. International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, who visited Bucha in April called Ukraine "a crime scene". In the latest update, the Ukrainian forces have claimed that Russia has lost around 37,870 soldiers since February 24.

Image: AP