Panelist On Republic, What Assassinated Darya Dugina Had Said About Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, August 22, claimed that the Ukrainian special service is responsible for the assassination of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina. A Ukrainian citizen named Natalya Vovk is the "perpetrator" who carried out the explosion, the FSB was reported as saying by Sputnik. Ukraine on the other hand has strongly denied the charges and remarked that unlike Moscow, Kyiv was "not a criminal state."

The mystery around the assassination of Dugina assumes significance given that she is the daughter of pro-Kremlin ideologue, Alexander Dugin, dubbed as “Putin’s brain” and also touted to be the "mastermind" of the Ukraine war. In fact, Dugina had on numerous occasions expressed her stance on the war, which she dubbed as a conflict between "multipolarity and unipolarity."

As Russia alleges Ukraine's hand in the assassination of Darya Dugina, here's what her opinion was on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war before her ill-fated demise.

In state of war, one needs to talk: Dugina

Speaking on a debate on Republic Media Network on February 27, Darya Dugina had accused Kyiv of bombarding Donbass for eight years, alleging that 152 children had died due to war in the region. She had remarked that "in a state of war, there was a need to talk" and had stressed that Russia is "proposing constructive dialogue."

Russia did not initiate war: Dugina

In another debate on Republic TV, Darya Dugina had asserted that Russia did not initiate war against Ukraine and it was started by the Kyiv regime against Donbass. Citing the UN Council, she stated that the "real genocide of the civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces and the Nazi elements" was the 150 children killed in Donbass. "Russian Minister of Defence had underlined Russia didn't start military actions, Russia is completing them now at this moment," she said.

"For the people in Russia, for people in Moscow, we understand that this war was not started six days ago, the war was started by Kyiv regime against the Donbass and that was the genocide which started there. According to the UN Council, there were 150 kids which were killed and it was a real genocide of the civilians there by the Ukrainian army and by the Nazi elements which were operating also in the region," she had said.

Conflict between 'multipolarity and unipolarity': Dugina

Darya Dugina had also opined that the conflict is not between Russia and Ukraine but between the "two blocks of multipolarity and unipolarity." The political analyst stated that the US thinks that it can "dictate its terms" to other countries. She had also emphasised that there "is a multipolar world" and "no unipolar world" as the world has changed.

"The US is not doing biological epidemiological research inside America but it is putting it everywhere around the world," she told Republic, adding that NATO and the US were against the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We all understand that this conflict is not between Russia and Ukraine. This conflict is between the two blocks of multipolarity and of the unipolarity. Unfortunately, Ukraine is being held as the life sheild of unipolar world.



Even if Ukraine intends to do the negotiations and Zelenskyy says he is ready for that, that problem is that US and NATO does not need it," she remarked.

Dugina died on Saturday, August 20, in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The investigators have pointed out that the vehicle which was carrying Dugina belonged to her father, Alexander Dugin, who was to travel with her in the car before he changed the plan last minute.

