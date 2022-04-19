Paramount Pictures Extends Support To Ukraine, Makes Nickelodeon Content Free For Refugees

Amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, which has transcended 50 days with no signs of ceasefire in sight, major brands, fashion outlets, production houses and streaming services have boycotted operations in Russia to condemn President Vladimir Putin's military offensive in the ex-Soviet state. Following suit, The Paramount Pictures, a California-based film and television production and distribution corporation, is set to suspend broadcasting its TV channels in Russia.

In addition to this, Paramount Pictures has further launched a humanitarian initiative to avail its Nickelodeon content free for Ukrainian refugees across various platforms, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The corporation will reportedly donate $1 million to extend support to the war refugees who were forced to flee from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

Paramount supports Ukrainian refugees

According to the report, Nickelodeon content in the Ukrainian language will be made free for Pluto TV channels, linear TV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels on YouTube. The company in its official statement explained its goal is to provide comfort and give the war refugees an 'at home' feeling as they watch their favourite cartoons abroad. "Comfort and enabling them to continue feeling at home by watching their favourite cartoons, even if abroad,” said the company.

Furthermore, the corporation specified that the free content includes kids' favourite shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Monster Machines and more. Moreover, the content is being made free for more than 30 distribution partners of the company. "The Ukrainian language content will feature kids’ favourite shows from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., including SpongeBob SquarePants, Blaze and the Monster Machines and PAW Patrol. The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy and Middle East/North Africa,” added the company.

Previously, NEXTA reported that Paramount Pictures will halt broadcasting of its TV channels in Russia from April 20 onwards. The ban includes the corporation's multiple channels such as Children's Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon HD, NickToons, Nick Jr. and Paramount Comedy.

Apart from Paramount Pictures, Swedish audio streaming and media service platform, Spotify, has halted its operation in the country from April 11 in condemnation of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Image: Instagram/@nickelodeon/@spongebob