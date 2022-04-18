Amid the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, Paramount Pictures is set to stop broadcasting its TV channels in Russia beginning April 20. This will include Paramount Comedy, Children's Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon HD, NickToons, and Nick Jr. Besides, all of MTV's music channels will also stop broadcasting in Russia, NEXTA reported. The Paramount Pictures Corporation is a film and television production and distribution corporation based in California in the United States.

As the sanctions on Russia continue to increase, Google also blocked the Russian State Duma's YouTube channel "Duma TV" on April 9. As per media reports, the channel had as many as 145 thousand subscribers, and all the videos posted on the channel garnered over 100 million views in total. State Duma deputies' comments and broadcasts of plenary sessions, as well as propagandists' unique programmes, were reportedly carried on the channel. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, termed the blockage of the channel as an act of violation of freedom of expression by the United States, as per NEXTA.

US decides to impose sanctions on Russia's Sberbank

Last week, the United States stated that it will impose full blocking sanctions on Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution, and Alfa-Bank, Russia's largest private bank. According to the White House, President Joe Biden will sign an Executive Order (E.O.) prohibiting new investment in Russia by US persons, in addition to the restrictions on Russian institutions. "The US will impose full blocking sanctions on Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank. In addition, POTUS will sign a new Executive Order that includes a prohibition on new investment in Russia by people of the US," the White House informed in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, and entered day 54 on Monday. Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a Cabinet meeting on the social and economic situation. Addressing the meeting, the Russian President stated that the strategy of sanctions on economic blitzkrieg has failed as Moscow has withstood unprecedented pressure from the West. President Putin also claimed that the "rate of ruble rate is back and stable."

