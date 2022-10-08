Pentagon Finds No Evidence That Putin Planning To Use Nuclear Weapons Amid War In Ukraine

The Pentagon has revealed that it hasn’t had much luck in collecting evidence about Russia’s nuclear war possibility, noting that it doesn’t “assess that President Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons at this time.” The statement, made by press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a briefing on Thursday, comes just after US President Joe Biden warned that the world is potentially heading towards an "Armageddon” due to Russia’s nuclear threat.

“Many people in our government and in the international community, to include [Defense Sec. Lloyd] Austin, have highlighted the fact that this nuclear saber-rattling is reckless and irresponsible,” Ryder said, adding that the United States currently has no intel that could influence it to change its “strategic deterrence posture.” However, according to a report by CNN, the US will take the threats “very seriously” and continue to keep an eye on further developments.

Joe Biden warns of a nuclear 'Armageddon'

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden addressed Russia’s nuclear threat and warned of an impending nuclear “Armageddon.” “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser in New York.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon. I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off ramp? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?” Biden said at the event. While the US President publicly spoke about the threat at the fundraiser, his Pentagon and National Security Council officials said that they remain vigilant, but have not seen any further development on the matter from the Kremlin.

Despite the lack of evidence, the Pentagon continues to monitor the situation. “Putin is capable of anything,” Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois, a member of the House Intelligence Committee said, adding that one has to take Vladimir Putin "seriously.”