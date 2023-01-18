Pentagon Providing Artillery Shells To Ukraine From Ammunition Stockpile In Israel: Report

The US military is utilising a large collection of ammunition stored in Israel to provide artillery shells for Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia, according to both American and Israeli sources cited in a New York Times report. This stockpile of arms and ammunition is typically reserved for use in conflicts in the Middle East, but the US has also given permission for Israel to access the supplies in times of emergency. Due to the ongoing conflict, Ukraine is running low on munitions for their outdated weapons and has had to rely on artillery rounds donated by the US and other Western nations.

Experts in military strategy say that the outcome of the war between Ukraine and Russia may depend on which side runs out of artillery ammunition first. As the stockpiles of shells in the United States are limited and American arms manufacturers are unable to keep up with the demands of Ukraine's battlefield operations, the US military has turned to two other sources of shells: one in South Korea and one in Israel. This is the first time it has been reported that the US is drawing from the Israeli stockpile to support Ukraine's efforts in the war. This move highlights the limitations of the US industrial base and the delicate diplomatic considerations that must be taken into account when providing military aid to Ukraine, as both South Korea and Israel have publicly committed not to send lethal aid to Ukraine.

Until now, Israel had refused to supply weapons to Ukraine

Israel has consistently refused to provide weapons to Ukraine due to concerns about damaging relations with Russia and the appearance of supporting Ukraine in its war. However, the US military has drawn from a stockpile of ammunition in Israel to provide artillery shells for Ukraine, despite initial concerns from Israel about the optics of this move. Approximately half of the 300,000 rounds intended for Ukraine have already been shipped to Europe and will eventually be delivered through Poland, according to officials from both countries. As defense and military leaders from various nations, including those in NATO, are set to meet in Germany to discuss providing Ukraine with more tanks and other arms, US officials have been working behind the scenes to acquire enough shells to keep Ukraine supplied throughout the year, including during a potential spring offensive.