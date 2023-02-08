Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Speak For Russia At UNSC Meeting On Arm Shipment To Ukraine

Roger Waters, co-founder of popular rock band Pink Floyd, is set to be present at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine which will take place on Wednesday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday on Telegram. It is to mention that the UNSC meeting was requested by Russia. "Tomorrow Roger Waters will be present at the UNSC. The topic of the meeting will be the peaceful settlement of the crisis around Ukraine in the context of increasing Western arms deliveries to this country," a UN source told Sputnik.

"Russia has requested the participation of UK peace activist and famous rock musician Roger Waters as a speaker during the UN Security Council meeting on peaceful settlement prospects of the Ukrainian crisis in the context of growing Western military supplies to this country," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

In an interview with Russia-based news agency TASS in August, Roger Waters spoke about the role of the US in provoking the Ukrainian conflict. "Americans have a mindset that they want to rule the whole world and this makes people in other countries suffer," TASS quoted Waters. The founder of Pink Floyd called the events in Ukraine "a perfect smokescreen for a ruling class," that does not want the conflict to stop and "that wants to rule the world wants there to be enormously a few enormously wealthy men in the world, who are all over the world so that they can decide what happens."

On Monday, the UNSC had discussed the situation in Ukraine at the request of France and Ecuador. As the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion to Ukraine approaches closer, another meeting is expected on February 24 at the ministerial level.

Waters wrote a letter to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska

Waters, who left Pink Floyd in 1985 and has largely maintained his distance from his former bandmates since then, has blamed both NATO and Ukraine for the war.

He wrote an open letter to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska in September in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

He has also openly sided with China on the issue of Taiwan. He is a vocal supporter of a free Palestine and Black Lives Matter, and has spoken out against right-wing governments including Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, and former US President Donald Trump.