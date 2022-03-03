PM Modi-Putin Dialogue: Russia Claims 'Indian Students Held Hostage' By Ukrainian Forces

In the handout of the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin, the Russian side levelled a sensational claim that Indian students have been held hostage by the Ukrainian security forces. This comes at a juncture when students are desperately trying to flee Kharkiv, which is under the intense attack of the Russian forces. Moscow asserted that Putin had given necessary instructions to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone. It alleged that the Ukrainian forces were using Indian students as human shields and trying to prevent them from leaving for Russian territory.

The Russian handout read, "The Russian side, in particular, is trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia. At the same time, according to the latest information, these students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and in every possible way prevent them from leaving for Russian territory. Responsibility in this case lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities."

At the same time, the Russian President reportedly assured that they are trying to organize an urgent evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv to his country. It is pertinent to note that the allegation about students being held hostage did not feature in the Indian statement on the Modi-Putin talks. However, the Centre did acknowledge that the conversation hovered around the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, especially Kharkiv.

Here is the Russian handout of the conversation:

India's tryst to evacuate students from Ukraine

While the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since the Embassy started issuing advisories, many students are still stuck in Kharkiv. The situation got tense after Naveen, a 4th-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in a Russian attack two days earlier. As Putin's forces went on the offensive by attacking central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an urgent advisory at 4.57 pm IST on Wednesday asking stranded students to leave Kharkiv immediately.

They were asked to reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka regions by 6 pm (Ukrainian time) and proceed even on foot if vehicles are not available. Explaining the urgency of the matter, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed that the advisory was based on the information received by Russia and urged all stranded citizens to proceed towards the West. Just after midnight, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon Russia to immediately stop its hostilities in Kharkiv and Sumy so that it can arrange the evacuation of civilians including foreign students to safer cities.

In a statement, Ukraine's MFA noted, "There are students from India, Pakistan, China and other counties who cannot leave because of the indiscriminate shelling and barbaric missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. The Government of Ukraine stands ready to assist foreign students to relocate from Kharkiv and Sumy should Russia commit to a ceasefire. Attempting to arrange evacuations through cities that are being subjected to Russian bombing and missile strikes is extremely dangerous."