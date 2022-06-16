Poland Calls For Coordinated Action To Support Ukraine Amidst Russian Onslaught

On June 15, Poland's defence minister stressed that the action to ensure that aid reaches Ukraine in accordance with the expectations of the war-torn country must be coordinated. Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish defence minister attended the first day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels on June 15. During a press conference, he stated that the negotiations were centred on various sorts of assistance for Ukraine.

Błaszczak stated, "The point is to coordinate the action, so that the support to Ukraine reaches Ukraine in response to Ukrainian expectations, so that it makes sense."

He went on to say that Poland wants to preserve its southern border with Ukraine. He further added that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it would not stop, but will continue, because the Kremlin's purpose is to recreate the empire. Bazczak also urged NATO members and allies to increase military support for Ukraine, in accordance with their capabilities.

"We have our south-eastern border with Ukraine, not with Russia. We are all aware that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will not stop, but will go on, because the Kremlin's goal is to rebuild the empire, said Błaszczak. We are dealing with activities that are war crimes committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine. We cannot allow this war to spread further and we support Ukraine so that it can repel the Russian invasion."

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks complete control of the Donbass and a swath of southern Ukraine, Kyiv is pleading for faster and more frequent armament deliveries. Ukrainian soldiers in the south are fighting to reclaim territory in wheat fields and desolate communities northwest of Kherson, a Russian-occupied city on a tributary of the Black Sea. Furthermore, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht stated on June 16 that the three multiple rocket launchers pledged to Kyiv may be deployed in July or August after Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the armament.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden has promised to equip Ukraine with $1 billion in new weaponry, including anti-ship missile systems, artillery rockets, and howitzer rounds. Biden pledged an additional $225 million in humanitarian help to Ukraine during a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Image: AP