Poland PM Aims To Convince German Chancellor To Send More Weapons To Ukraine Amid War

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously asked for more weapons in the midst of war with Russia, many countries have sent military aid to Ukraine including Germany. However, now Poland is persuading Germany to send more military aid to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he will encourage German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with more armaments. As per the reports of RIA Novosti, on Thursday, Morawiecki stated that he will speak with Chancellor Scholz and try to persuade him to send more armaments to Ukraine as this is a watershed moment in European and global history.

Polish Prime Minister also stated that he would try to convince Scholz to refrain from acquiring Russian energy items and that they must work together to protect freedom and boost the possibilities of peace and stability returning. He claimed that this re-establishment of security requires a firm rejection of Russian gas, oil and coal.

'Important to stress the need of arming Ukraine with weaponry'

He further said that it is important to stress the need of arming Ukraine with weaponry and as a result, weaponry must be provided to Ukraine. Recently Germany has received criticism for the delay in the delivery of heavy weapons in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has argued that Scholz's list does not contain heavy weaponry like the Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system, which would allow its forces to undertake a counter-offensive against Russian troops, according to the Guardian. Morawiecki stated that this is a really difficult situation to comprehend and that he will make every effort to contact Chancellor Scholz as soon as possible to convince him to send more weaponry to Ukraine.

Poland ready to welcome at least 10,000 injured Ukrainian soldiers

In the meanwhile, earlier the Polish Prime Minister stated that as Russia prepares a new onslaught in eastern Ukraine, Poland's health system has the capacity to treat at least 10,000 injured Ukrainian soldiers. During his decent visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters that Poland was already caring for "a few dozen" soldiers and was ready to accept more. Around 5 million Ukrainian have fled the war-torn country since the war started and 2.8 million of them are in Poland, according to the UN.