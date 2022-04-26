As the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, the Poland government stated that Germany should contribute additional humanitarian, military, financial, and medical help to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression. The statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday before his visit to Berlin where he is slated to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Speaking to reporters, Morawiecki said that emphasis will be laid on the situation in Ukraine during his talks with the German Chancellor.

"Certainly, we will pay much attention to the situation in Ukraine during the talks. On the one hand, it needs military assistance, on the other - humanitarian, and also financial," the Polish Prime Minister said, Ukrinform reported. Morawiecki stated that he will also be discussing Germany's efforts in providing treatment to Ukrainian servicemen. The Polish leader has recently been critical of Germany's position in the context of tightening sanctions against Russia and buying Russian energy.

Poland vows to assist Ukraine with weapons worth over Rs 12,400 crore

Meanwhile, last week, the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland signed a Memorandum to boost Ukraine's railway cooperation. The agreement is intended to boost Ukrainian rail freight to European Union (EU) and global markets across Europe. Poland has also announced to assist Ukraine with weapons worth around PLN 7 billion (over Rs 12,422 crore). The latest announcement from Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki came after holding a meeting with Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal on Saturday, April 23. Furthermore, the Polish Prime Minister also assured his Ukrainian counterpart of providing all kinds of possible support amid this tough time.

Germany set to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine

It is significant to mention here that Germany is also planning to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Berlin was initially hesitant to provide military equipment to the war-torn country, which harmed its international reputation and prompted questions about the country's commitment to European security. However, the German government has now confirmed that "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks will be sent to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression, DW News reported. Germany's defence sector has offered to sell the Gepard to Ukraine since February, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government rejected it, prompting wide criticism both within and outside the country.