Poland PM Says Ukraine Will Win War 'with Germany Or Without' As Kyiv Still Awaits Tanks

On Sunday, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took a jibe at Germany’s reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine amid ongoing war. The Polish PM made it clear that “Europe” will win the war “with Germany or without”.

"I try to weigh my words, but I'll say it bluntly. Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany," the Prime Minister told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Morawiecki made it clear that it is up to Berline whether they want to join the European eadeavours or not.

"Almost a year has passed since the outbreak of war ... Evidence of the Russian army's war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state," Morawiecki asserted. The Polish Prime Minister took an aggressive stance against Germany calling the reluctance by the Scholz administration, “unacceptable”.

According to Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency (AA), the Polish Prime Minister’s comment came after he met the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. In the Friday meeting, Kyiv allies pledged to help the conflict-stricken country in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Is Germany foot-dragging the western support to Kyiv?

During the interview with the Polish Press Agency, the Polish Prime Minister asserted that Poland might go around Berlin and build a “smaller coalition” of countries with allies who are willing to send tanks to Ukraine. According to Politico, Morawiecki made it clear that if Germany doesn’t open its gates, Poland will find other partners to deliver the Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. “We will not passively watch Ukraine bleed to death,” the Polish Prime Minister asserted.

Berlin is currently facing severe backlash from the western allies for showing reluctance to send the Leopard 2 tanks to a war-hit Ukraine.

According to American news outlet National Public Radio (NPR), new German defense minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Berlin has not decided yet whether to send the German tanks to Ukraine. On Friday, the Defense Minister stated that it would check the country’s stock of the Leopard 2 tanks for possible delivery.

"There are good reasons for the delivery, there are good reasons against it," Pistorius told the reporters. The US on the other hand has also increased its pressure on Germany to send the tanks. During a meeting with the German Defence Minister, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asserted that "Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip. This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper."