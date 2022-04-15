Poland President Andrzej Duda Signs Law To Levy Embargo On Russian Coal: Reports

Amidst the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, Poland President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed a law imposing an embargo on Russian coal, NEXTA reported. The law reportedly allows for the freezing of the assets of anyone who supports Russian military aggression. Notably, earlier on April 13, Duda alleged that Russia's actions in Ukraine are not a war but "actual terrorism and banditry." He also called for further sanctions against Russia in order to keep it out of the world community.

On April 13, Duda made this statement during a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, and President of Latvia Egils Levits in Kyiv. Duda claimed he observed two sides of the conflict in Ukraine: military clashes between the two armies and Russian troops bombarding civilian establishments. "I told President Zelensky and other Presidents: this is not war, but terrorism. If someone sends planes and soldiers to bomb houses, and kill civilians, it is not a war. It is cruelty, banditry, and terrorism," Duda was quoted as saying by Ukrinform.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia should be 'dismantled': Polish President Duda

Last week, the Polish President also stated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia should not only be halted but also "dismantled." He went on to say that Europe's energy reliance on Moscow is harmful. He further remarked that Russia's gas supply is a monopoly on the European market which is "absolutely deadly" for the continent. In a coordinated move with the European Union, Germany has shut the 1,200-kilometre-long pipeline that runs beneath the Baltic Sea near the Russian coast of St Petersburg. The $11 billion (Rs 1100 crores) project was finished in September 2021, with Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, funding half of the costs.

Russia to redirect coal supplies to alternative markets

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kremlin stated last week that Moscow will redirect coal supplies to alternative markets after the European Union rejected the shipments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that the coal shipments will be diverted to different markets as Europe refused to consume it. Notably, the European Union members approved the fifth set of sanctions against Russia on April 7.

