Russia Ukraine War LIVE: 503 Civilians Killed In Ukraine's Kharkiv Since February 24

Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday adopted a new resolution that declared the actions of the Russian troops in the country are “genocide”. In a tweet on the official account, the legislative body said “it is clear now” that the actions committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine “amount not only to a crime of aggression” but the destruction of the Ukrainian people. Citing the wide-ranging attack on Ukraine by Russia, the parliament declared actions taken by Russian armed forces a “genocide”.

The statement further went on to list mass atrocities, the killing of civilians, forcible transfer of children to Russia among other actions, that according to Verkhovna Rada amount to genocide. The legislative body said in a statement, “It is clear now that the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation amount not only to a crime of aggression but are also aimed at systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian nation, its distinct identity and at depriving the Ukrainian nation of its right to independent development.”

“This requires the immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the most recent phase of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began on 24 Feb 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian nation," an explanatory note posted on the Verkhovna Rada site added.