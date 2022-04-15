Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: 503 Civilians Killed In Ukraine's Kharkiv Since February 24

Russia Ukraine war has continued for day 51 on Friday with both sides showing now signed of de-escalation. Russian forces are said to be re-organising in eastern Ukraine for a decisive conflict while Ukrainian Parliament passed a resolution to declare Moscow's forces' actions as 'genocide'. The West has continued to ramp up sanctions against Moscow, triggering some retaliatory moves.

Russia Ukraine war

503 civilians killed in Kharkiv since February 24

Local governor of the region, Oleg Synegubov has said that around 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region since Russia started attacks on February 24. Synegubov wrote on Telegram, "This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!”

Canada to send 150 troops to Poland

Canadian defence minister Anita Anand announced that Ottawa would be sending at least 150 troops on a humanitarian mission to Poland to support its massive influx of Ukrainian refugees.

 

Ukraine parliament declares actions by Russian forces 'genocide'

Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday adopted a new resolution that declared the actions of the Russian troops in the country are “genocide”. In a tweet on the official account, the legislative body said “it is clear now” that the actions committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine “amount not only to a crime of aggression” but the destruction of the Ukrainian people. Citing the wide-ranging attack on Ukraine by Russia, the parliament declared actions taken by Russian armed forces a “genocide”. 

The statement further went on to list mass atrocities, the killing of civilians, forcible transfer of children to Russia among other actions, that according to Verkhovna Rada amount to genocide. The legislative body said in a statement, “It is clear now that the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation amount not only to a crime of aggression but are also aimed at systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian nation, its distinct identity and at depriving the Ukrainian nation of its right to independent development.”

“This requires the immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the most recent phase of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began on 24 Feb 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian nation," an explanatory note posted on the Verkhovna Rada site added. 

 

