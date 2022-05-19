Poland Promises To Help Sweden & Finland In Case Of Attack During NATO Accession Process

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that they will assist Sweden and Finland if they get attacked before obtaining NATO membership. He described Sweden and Finland's joining of NATO as a "significant strengthening of peace" in Europe. Morawiecki made the statement at the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) Strategic Ark Conference. The statement of Morawiecki comes after Finland and Sweden officially submitted requests to join NATO.

Mateusz Morawiecki said, "I consider Sweden and Finland’s joining of NATO a significant strengthening of peace in Europe. And serious defeat of the Kremlin. I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden and Finland during their accession process, Poland will come to their aid." The Poland PM added that NATO's expansion to include Sweden and Finland is a political commitment of the transatlantic community to Ukraine.

Lauding the efforts of Ukrainian forces, Morawiecki underscored that the defenders of Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kyiv have opened the doors for NATO expansion and stressed that the doors must stay open for Ukraine as well. He emphasized that the battle that happened 100 years ago formed the world order for the next 20 years and the battle of Ukraine might decide the future of the next century. He underlined that the first bombs that had been dropped on Ukrainian cities "shattered the international order."

Sweden & Finland apply for membership in NATO

Earlier on May 18, Sweden and Finland submitted their official applications for membership in NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the requests of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance by saying "this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security." He called the decision of the countries a "historic step" and emphasised that the alliance will now consider the next steps of the accession process.

Stoltenberg underscored that the security interests of all allies need to be "taken into account" and stressed that they will work to address all the issues and "reach a rapid conclusion." He called Sweden and Finland NATO's "closest partners" and stressed that their membership in NATO would enhance the "shared security" of the military alliance. After Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to become a member of NATO, nations like Canada, Britain and the United States welcomed the move. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow's response to Finland's decision to join NATO will be a "surprise" and it will be taken by the military after considering all the factors and specifics.

