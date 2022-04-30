Poland Questions Hungary's Stand On Russia-Ukraine War; 'We Do Not Understand...'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over two months with invading troops ramping up aggression in eastern and southern Ukraine, the rift between Poland and Hungary has further widened over Budapest's approach towards Russia. Warsaw on Saturday slammed Hungary for its stance in the Ukraine crisis. In a televised interview, the Head of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland, Paweł Szrot, stated that "we do not understand Hungary's position on the war in Ukraine."

"We consider them a mistake," Paweł Szrot told Washington Post in an interview.

Szrot's remarks come days after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the country will not support any restrictions on Russian oil and gas despite Moscow's growing assault on Ukraine. As told to the Independent, Szijjarto had claimed, on April 20, that the crisis in Ukraine did not impact Russian imports to his country. He also opposed the proposal of energy sanctions against Moscow. The Hungarian foreign minister went on to add that the penalties not only cover oil and gas but nuclear energy cooperation with Russia, especially fuel supplies for Hungary's Paks Nuclear power plant. It is pertinent to mention, Orban has remained a long-term ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin; however, he had condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, defying EU sanctions, Budapest has agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles through Gazprombank.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the early days of the war, Poland President Andrzej Duda lambasted Hungary for failing to support Kyiv and depending on large Russian energy imports. Both the countries have divided over the potential European Union sanctions on the Russian energy sector. While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described the energy bans as a "red line" that will drive up fuel prices in his country, Poland has repeatedly urged the EU to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports.

Poland provides Ukraine with over 200 T-72 tanks

As the Russian war gains momentum in East Ukraine, Poland has continued its support for its embattled neighbour. On April 29, Warsaw delivered fresh military aid to Ukraine, including more than 200 T-72 tanks, according to reports of the Information Radio Agency (IRA). This is reportedly the second batch of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks; the first shipment was transferred a few weeks ago.

Poland has campaigned for stiffer sanctions against Russia since the war began. Warsaw has also accepted thousands of Ukrainians who sought asylum ever since the Russian invasion began on February 24. According to the UN refugee center in Poland, as of April 6 at least 1,50,000 displaced Ukrainians now live in Krakow, the second-largest Polish city.

Meanwhile, Poland and Kyiv sign an MoU on April 23 to strengthen cooperation in the railway industry and ensure the expansion of the volume of freight rail traffic so that Ukraine can transport essential goods.

