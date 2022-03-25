Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic on Friday, March 25, outlined a 10-point plan to support Ukraine and end the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The plan has been announced 10 days after the visit of Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa and Petr Fiala of Czech. Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement in a column on Politico. While announcing the plan, he stated that even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was grateful for their visit, however, he and the people of his country are right in having more expectations from them.

In the 10-point plan, the Prime Ministers of Slovenia, Poland and Czech called for cutting off all Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, Politico reported. They highlighted that if they do not take the mentioned action, Russia will get used to the new conditions. Poland PM called the proposed plan a "necessity" and added that they need to set up a common asylum policy for Russian armed forces who are not willing to serve the government in Moscow. They asserted the need to "stop Russian propaganda" in Europe and block Russian ships at the ports. According to the 10-point plan outlined by the government of Slovenia, Poland and Czech, the leaders called for not allowing road transport to move in and out of Russia.

Russia must be excluded from all international organizations: Poland PM

The plan highlighted the need to impose sanctions on the entire business environment and not only oligarchs as well as all the members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's party, United Russia, as per the Politico report. The visa of Russian citizens who wish to enter the European Union must be suspended. Ban on exporting technologies utilized in war to Russia and excluding Russia from all international organizations. In the meantime, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that if this plan does not work to end the war, they need to take more measures. Morawiecki stated that they had presented a peacekeeping mission under the aegis of NATO and other organisations in Kyiv. He asserted that in order to end the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to understand the "red line" which "he cannot cross," as per the news report. He stated that they need to take action and added what will be their action if, Putin reaches the capital of Moldova. The plan of the Poland, Slovenia and Czech Prime Minister comes as the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues for day 30.

Image: AP/Twitter/@P_Fiala