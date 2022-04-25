Poland-Sweden To Host International Donor Conference To Prompt Funding To Aid Ukraine

As Russia's military aggression in Ukraine continues on the 61st day with no signs of cessation in sight, European nations are adopting initiatives to support the ex-Soviet state in its attempts to regain its sovereignty. It was announced that Poland and Sweden will initiate to provide funding for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. On May 5, an international donors' conference will be held in Poland's Warsaw as part of the initiative. The Republic of Poland announced in a press release that the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson are holding a Donors' Conference in Warsaw to discuss joint efforts by Warsaw and Stockholm for embattled Ukraine.

The conference will initiate a series of aid events for war-ravaged Ukraine and the goal of this conference is to generate funding for Ukraine's mounting humanitarian requirements. Poland also stated that the country, along with Sweden wants to encourage their allies to work together to address Ukraine's dire humanitarian situation. The event is being led by Polish PM Morawiecki and Swedish PM Andersson, in collaboration with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Civilians have died as a result of Russian aggression

The summit will be held at the Heads of State and Government level, with leaders from global business and financial organizations in attendance. The press release stated that civilians have died as a result of Russian aggression and there have been coordinated, forced deportations and the financial situation of millions of people has been deteriorating. It further stated that to properly help Ukrainian amidst the crisis, genuine solidarity is required.

UN estimates that 13 million people residing in Ukrainian territory require critical humanitarian assistance, including as shelter, food and medical supplies. Antonio Vitorino, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration stated that more than a quarter of Ukraine's overall population has been forced to flee their homes in less than seven weeks. 5.1 million people have left the country ever since the war started, according to the UN. Among the displaced Ukrainians 2.8 million are in Poland.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24 after declaring the Ukrainian breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics" three days earlier. Russia has claimed that the goal of this special operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

(Inputs from ANI)