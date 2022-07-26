Poland To Not Attend Events Involving Officials Of Russia & Belarus: Foreign Minister

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski on Monday, 25 July, said that officials of Poland will not attend the events which have the participation of representatives from Russia and Belarus. He asserted that the Polish government has taken the decision as "it is a fundamental element" of their policy with regards to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, EuroIntegration reported citing Polish Radio. He said that Belarus supports Russia and called for isolation of both nations from "all international formats."

Pawel Jablonski called it "necessary" to stop Russia from being able to act as a "normal partner" in international ties and stressed that Moscow is no more a "normal partner." He further said that "isolation is necessary" as Russian President Vladimir Putin develops his policy based on the 'fact' that he has a chance to have international ties. Jablonski accused Russia of attacking civilians and breaching international law and called it "an aggressor," as per the EuroIntegration report.

It is pertinent to note here that Poland has been offering support to Ukraine ever since Moscow launched the offensive on February 24. More than 4.7 million refugees crossed into Poland after Moscow invaded Kyiv, according to the statistics released by UNHCR. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda visited Ukraine after Russia launched an offensive on February 24. Furthermore, Poland has imposed sanctions against Russia for initiating aggression in Ukraine.

Poland delivers PT-91 Twardy tanks in Ukraine

On July 25, Poland delivered a shipment of PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. Andriy Yermak, the chief of the Ukrainian Presidential office, has confirmed the development on Twitter. Andriy Yermak tweeted, "Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine. A friend in need is a friend indeed. We are very grateful to our Polish friends." Earlier in April, Poland had provided around 200 T-72 tanks to Ukrainian armed forces in its fight against Russia, Polskie Radio reported. The delivery of military equipment comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 140 days.

Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Jesteśmy bardzo wdzięczni naszym polskim przyjaciołom. pic.twitter.com/CatWwQSa8b — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) July 25, 2022

Poland Deputy PM meets Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on July 12. During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for supporting his nation in its fight against Russia, according to a statement released by the Ukrainian President's office. Mariusz Blaszczak thanked Zelenskyy for his stance and stressed that " the freedom and independence of Ukraine is the freedom and independence of Poland." Zelenskyy emphasized that Poland and Ukraine are together in the "current difficult situation" and expressed confidence in the strengthening of defence cooperation between the two nations.

Image: AP

