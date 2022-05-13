Poland Unveils Stamp Featuring Portrait Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Display Of Solidarity

In a move to express solidarity with war-ravaged Ukraine, Polish Postal Service has released a stamp featuring the portrait of embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The postal service - Poczta Polska issued 99 sheets of 9 stamps and sold one set for around PLN 4,500 (₹77,502.63). The development has been announced by the Ukrainian Postal service on Facebook.

The proceedings from the sale of these stamps will be utilised for buying humanitarian aid for Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian postal service, Ukrposhta, the demand for the stamps dedicated to Volodymyr Zelenskyy was high as the stamps were sold in record units in just an hour. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, Poland has been supporting Kyiv with financial and defence support. Polish authorities have been also been imposing embargoes against Russia. Ever since the onset of the conflict on February 24, Poland authorities have welcomed more than 3,272,900 Ukrainian refugees into their country. Days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on 15 March, visited Kyiv to show support to Ukraine as they defend their country's sovereignty against the invading Russian forces.

Poland announces embargoes against Russian oligarchs & entities

Earlier on 26 April, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced sanctions against 50 Russian oligarchs and entities that had established businesses in Poland. The oligarchs who have been targeted by the Polish administration in the sanctions include Deripaska Oleg, who is a prominent Russian entrepreneur and pro-Kremlin oligarch; Fridman Mikhail, founder of ALFA Bank, Guteriev Mikhail, a Russian businessman involved in the energy, potassium and hospitality sectors. The entities targeted in the sanctions included PAO Gazprom, Kamaz, Maga Foods, and Novatek Green Energy. Earlier on May 2, Poland called on its European Union allies to unite and impose sanctions on Russia’s oil and natural gas sectors in the wake of the latter's military offensive in Ukraine. Poland urged the EU partners to not give into Russia's demand of paying for Russian gas in rubles, according to AP. The Polish authorities made the appeal as the EU ministers met in Brussels to discuss Russia's decision of halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. It is pertinent to note that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 70 days.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP