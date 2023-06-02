Poland Won't Be Sending F-16 Jets To Ukraine, Says 'We Have Too Few Aircrafts'

In a press conference on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki revealed that Poland does not possess a sufficient number of F-16 jets or Patriot air defense systems to offer assistance to Ukraine. However, as per a report from RT, he called on other countries to promptly provide Ukraine with the necessary military support.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit held in Moldova, Morawiecki stated, "We have too few F-16 aircraft, so at the moment, today, there are no such expectations from us." The Polish Air Force currently operates 48 F-16 fighters, including 12 training variants. Although Poland has placed orders for 48 Golden Eagle light jets from South Korea and 32 F-35s from the United States, these deliveries have not yet taken place.

Where will the F-16s come from?

Morawiecki emphasised that Poland had already contributed to Ukraine's defense efforts by supplying some of its Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, following in the footsteps of Slovakia. The Polish Prime Minister noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for organising the F-16 "coalition," referring to the collective efforts of several NATO members to support Ukraine with these US-designed fighters. However, the source of the F-16 jets remains uncertain despite various countries, including Poland, offering to train Ukrainian pilots.

Regarding the damaged or destroyed Patriot air defense systems, Morawiecki delivered more disappointing news to Ukraine. He explained, "Just as we don't have enough F-16 fighters, we can't hand over our Patriot systems to Ukraine for the same reason." Morawiecki stressed the importance of other countries with Patriot systems sharing them with Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Both F-16 jets and Patriot systems have been identified as crucial assets by Ukraine in its efforts to enhance its combat capabilities against Russia, particularly in light of its planned counteroffensive. While Poland finds itself unable to provide these resources, Morawiecki has urged other nations to step forward and support Ukraine in its quest for enhanced defense capabilities.