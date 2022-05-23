Poland's Duda Says 'only Ukraine Has Right To Decide Its Future'; Asks Russia To Withdraw

In a surprise visit to Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda, on Sunday, upheld Warsaw's solidarity with Ukrainians. Addressing lawmakers at the Ukraine Parliament, President Duda stated that only Kyiv "has the right to decide its own future." He also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia in order to ensure Moscow pulls back its troops in its entirety from its ex-Soviet neighbour.

"Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's demands. Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you," Polish President Duda said, as quoted by TRT World.

Duda became the first foreign leader to deliver an in-person address to the Ukrainian lawmakers at the embattled country's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, since the war began on February 24. Poland has remained an avid supporter of Kyiv and opened borders to accept tens of thousands of asylum seekers. According to BBC, Poland has accommodated around 3,418,077 refugees among the 6 million that have fled Ukraine so far. Poland has also supplied military aid to Ukraine worth $1.6 billion, including over 200 T-72 tanks until April.

Russia must 'completely withdraw': Andrzej Duda

Duda has remained a strong advocate of Western sanctions on Russia and has vocalised support for Kyiv to join the EU. He has also backed Ukraine's stance on territorial concessions that Russia has demanded in return for peace talks. On Sunday, he called on the international community to demand Putin "completely withdraw" his troops from Ukraine's land.

"If Ukraine is sacrificed for... economic reasons or political ambitions...even a centimetre of its territory...it will be a huge blow not only for the Ukrainian nation but for the entire Western world," the Polish President said. He added, "I will not rest until Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union." He stressed that after the harrowing atrocities and alleged war crimes flagged by Kyiv in the ill-fated towns of Bucha, Mariupol, Borodianka, "there cannot be business as usual with Russia."

Duda's visit came amid an aggravated assault on the east and south of Ukraine by Russian troops. Air sirens blared in Kyiv shortly after his address. Heavy shelling was also reported by the Ukraine Armed Forces northeastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Ukraine rules out territorial concession with Russia

As the Polish President offered support to Kyiv, asking not to give in to the demands of Russia, Ukraine has solidified its stance on territorial concessions demanded by Moscow in order to reach a peace statement. In a Twitter post, Ukraine Presidential Staff's chief Andriy Yermak said, "The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty." Adding that Kyiv's move also considered the defence of Europe, Yermak added, "Our common victory with the civilized world, after all, (Ukraine) is defending not only itself."

